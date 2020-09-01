KENDALLVILLE — David H. Baker, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Kendallville, to Laurence D. and Frances E. (Johnston) Baker.
He attended Riley Street Elementary School and Kendallville High School, graduating in 1946. This is the time period that he met his best friend and soon to be partner for life, Norma Jean France.
After high school, Dave followed in his dad’s footsteps and distinguished himself at Indiana University from 1946 to 1950. During his time in Bloomington, not only was he busy with classroom work, he enjoyed fraternity life and university activities, such as being a member of the Union Board. In his spare time he worked on his family’s peony farms on the west edge of Bloomington and in Corydon, Indiana.
After graduating from IU, Dave came back to Kendallville and soon married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jean France on Sept. 10, 1950.
Dave worked at Baker’s Peony Farm and Baker’s Orchard during the day and sold insurance in the evening to help make ends meet. The first of six children arrived in June 1951.
Dave was always thinking of others and how he could serve. That concern for others led him to a lifetime of volunteering and service. Some of his many activities that benefited the Kendallville area were being a lifelong Trinity Church United Methodist member, serving on most committees, including being chairman of the building committee in 1992.
Dave was a lifetime member of Kendallville Rotary Club, living by the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”. Other activities included being an original member of Kendallville Factory Sites Inc., and an East Noble School Board member at the time of consolidation in the mid- to late 1960s. He was also on the Cole Foundation Board, the Kendallville Day Care Board and was appointed to the State of Indiana Commission for Higher Education in the 1970s. In addition, he was involved in Community Concerts and was one of organizers for the KHS all class reunions. In 1970, Dave was honored by the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year.
Dave received great joy and satisfaction from his family and his work. In 1969, the family business was incorporated and was known as Bakers’ Fruit and Flower Farm. This truly was a family business, one that all family and extended family members worked at one time or another. Bakers’ served the area for many years with pick your own apples, fresh produce and fresh flowers. Dave was very proud of the number of high school students who got their first work experience at “the Farm”. That original business evolved into what is now Bakers’ Market and Bakers’ Flowers and Gifts.
One of Dave’s most enjoyable jobs over the years was delivering flowers. He took great pleasure in putting a smile on someone’s face or giving comfort to someone with a delivery of flowers. Service above self.
Surviving are two sons, Brad (Charna) Baker, of Kendallville and Brian (Doris) Baker, of Kendallville; four daughters, Barb (Eric) Burkhardt, of Fort Wayne, Beth (Noah) Miller, of Columbia, South Carolina, Brenda (Mike) Jansen, of Kendallville and Becky (Paul) Brown, of Kendallville; 12 grandchildren, Rob (Lisa) Baker, Drew (Ashley) Baker, Cal Baker, Nik (Beth) Burkhardt, Nate (Kayla) Burkhardt, Sarah Baker, Emily (Tim) Ryan, Riley (Joyce) Hedge, Melinda (Joel) Pippenger, Kevin (Amanda) Jansen, Claire Brown, and Heidi Speicher; 17 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; a sister-in-law, Betty Preston, of Kendallville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Baker on Jan. 15, 2018; a grandson, Cory Brown, on Jan. 4, 2017; and a sister, Carolyn Moses.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist, 229 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Dan Barker officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Calling is on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials are to the Cory A. Brown Memorial Fund in care of the Community Foundation of Noble County, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767, or to Trinity Church United Methodist.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.