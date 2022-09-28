COLUMBIA CITY — Catherine F. Jagger, age 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 11:48 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 13, 1929, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Everett and Georgie Ann (Fisher) James.
Catherine lived in South Whitley and moved to Columbia City in 2009. She attended West Ward School in Columbia City and Thorncreek Elementary School and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1947.
On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Marshall E. Jagger in Syracuse, Indiana.
Catherine worked at Columbia Dairy, Keirn Equipment, Schultz Brothers Department Store and retired from Ames Department Store.
She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, volunteer board Parkview Whitley Hospital and also a volunteer at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Reed, of Spencerville and Debra Jagger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Jagger, Tyler (Anne) Jones and Jennifer Jagger; great-grandchildren, Macy Jagger, Colton Jagger, Cameron Jagger, Theo Jones and Thorin Jones.
She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt and uncle, Burt (Rose) Waugh; husband, Marshall E. Jagger; son-in-law, Dennis Reed; brothers, Jim, Paul and Ben James; foster sister, Mary Nichols; son, Dave Jagger; and daughter-in-law, Ginger Jagger.
Funeral services for Catherine will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior to service.
Burial will follow at South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley.
Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine, may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
