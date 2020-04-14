KENDALLVILLE — Harold Kevin “Kevin” Messer, 53, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 5, 1966, in Kendallville, to Harold and Wanita (Conley) Messer. His parents survive in Kendallville.
Mr. Messer worked with his father in the building and remodeling business.
In his younger years, he attended Wayne Center United Methodist Church, Kendallville.
Also surviving are a daughter, Bree Ann Messer, of Kendallville; two sons, Sterling Messer, of Albion and Myles Messer, of Kendallville; a sister, Pamela (Barry) Dove, of Kendallville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.