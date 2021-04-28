SALEM CENTER — Thomas E. Parker, 84, of the Salem Center and Hudson area, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Byron Wellness Community in Fort Wayne.
He was born on March 29, 1937, in Salem Center, Indiana, to Samuel Dan and Alice Mae (Kirchner) Parker.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army
Mr. Parker retired after 30 years as a self-employed electrician. He was also a volunteer on the Hudson Fire Department, where he served as chief for many years.
He was a member of the Ashley Masonic Lodge #614.
Tom enjoyed stock car racing at Angola Raceway and pulling ponies. Liking sports in general, he was a fan of IU basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball.
Surviving are a daughter, Penny (Chris) Stump, of Hudson; a son, Dan (Tammey) Parker, of Hudson; five grandchildren, Logan Thomas (Kelsey) Parker, Gage (Abbey Brommer) Stump, Evan (Nicole) Stump, Amy (Shane) Hinkley and Bobby Malott; 11 great-grandchildren, Pace, Paxton, Imrie, Gracynn, Gavin, Jennessa, Dacey, Bre, Allycia, Brooke Lynn and Noah, with the 12th great-grandchild due in November; two sisters, Dana Parker, of Hudson and Carolyn Moyes, of Tennessee; and three brothers, Jim (Sandy) Parker, of Springfield, Illinois, Sam Parker, of Fremont and Tom (Pam) Parker, of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Chuck Parker.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Craig Burkholder, of Hudson United Brethren Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Block Cemetery near Salem Center.
Pallbearers are Dan Parker, Chris Stump, Logan Parker, Gage Stump, Shane Hinkley, and Bobby Malott.
Visitation is on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home, where there will be a Masonic service at 7 p.m.
Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In accordance with the wishes of the family, face masks are recommended but not required.
Tom’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Hudson Fire Department or Indiana Masonic Home Retirement Community in Franklin.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.