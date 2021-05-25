Effie Mae Mast, 87, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 8:40 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 25, 2021 @ 4:14 am
Effie Mae Mast, 87, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 8:40 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.