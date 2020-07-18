James Davis Jul 18, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AUBURN — James M. Davis, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Why don't you wear a face mask? You voted: Uncomfortable, inconvenient, looks bad, etc. Not needed It's a free country I *do* wear a face mask Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast Noble unveils reopening planLake James makes Good Morning AmericaNorthern Michigan makes it hard to come homeSubway, Little Caesars robber ordered 18 years prisonU.S. Surgeon General salutes LaGrange grocery's efforts to slow COVID-19Indiana rental assistance program now openCOVID-19 impacting Steuben County governmentChris Keil named Lakers boys basketball coachHow's it going? Norwegian students marched back to classrooms in AprilHolcomb holds Indiana's reopening amid rising COVID-19 numbers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD128234 KD128129 KD128576 Top Jobs KD128229 KD127832 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Special Olympics recognition event is July 23 Rain came at right time for crops 4-H auction is canceled but bidder are offer a new way to support club members Healthy diet important through quarantine, but not yet proven to stop COVID-19 Miss Roxy's Daycare receives 'Come Back Stronger' grant Lakes trust plans annual meeting Pastor Norm calls it a career Library nears 1,000 prize entries
