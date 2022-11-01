AVILLA — Larry E. Burkhart, 77, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born June 12, 1945, in Pleasant Mills, Indiana, to Gordon H. Burkhart and Edna V. (Bollinger) Burkhart. They preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Judy Garwood on Aug. 17, 1963, and she survives.
Larry attended Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, Indiana.
He was employed at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, later Navistar in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Larry always enjoyed living the rural lifestyle, such as snowmobiling in Michigan, in the U.P., fixing up cars for his children and being proud of the end product. He also enjoyed boating at Lake Wawasee, watching farmers plant and harvest their yearly crops, being a WWF enthusiast and going to South Bend Casino on old folk’s day.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Burkhart, of Avilla, Indiana; son, Bradley (Cindy) Burkhart, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Jeffrey A. (Samantha) Burkhart, of Homer Glen, Illinois; sister, Helen B. Cook, of Decatur, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jared, Jordan, Jacob, Madison, and Kendall; and one great-grandson, Carson.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Burkhart, Robert Burkhart and Harry Bollinger; and two sisters, Dorothy Hanni and Rosella Steffen.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 Cherry St., Avilla, Indiana, with the Rev. Shalimar Holderly officiating.
Interment will follow at Avilla Cemetery, Avilla, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Indiana, and from 10:30 a.m., until time of service at the church on Thursday.
Preferred memorials can be made to Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church.
To send condolences and sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.