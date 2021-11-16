Mary A. Bontrager, 93, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her home of natural causes.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Updated: November 16, 2021 @ 12:41 am
