KENDALLVILLE — Charles F. “Sonny” Rea, 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 15, 1952, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Donald F. and Beverly (Delap) Rea.
On Nov. 26, 1976, in Lebanon, Virginia, he married Kay Ousley.
Mr. Rea retired from Eshelman Excavating in Kendallville.
Sonny was an avid NASCAR fan and Las Vegas Raiders fan. He enjoyed fixing up old trucks, especially his 1970 C10 Chevy. He also liked to watch AEW and WWE wrestling on television.
Surviving are his wife, Kay Rea, of Kendallville; a son and daughter-in-law, Cam and Bernadeta Rea, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Alexander Rea and Gabriel Rea; and two brothers, Michael (Melissa) Parker, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Jody (Brenda) Parker, of Coldwater, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald F. Rea; his mother, Beverly Dallen; and his stepfather, Howard "Haul" Parker.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Michael Parker officiating.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Visitation is Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.