WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — John Wesley Pickett, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
He was born on April 29, 1937, in Pendleton, Indiana, to Earl and Anna Litha (Lovell) Pickett.
He was a 1955 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School.
John was co-owner of A Hearing Service in Indianapolis, where he was a hearing aid specialist. He was a licensed hearing aid dealer for more than 30 years. John was born with a hearing loss and had a true passion for helping others with hearing issues.
He was a member of Sharon Christian Church in West Palm Beach, Florida.
John was a member of Speedway Lions Club in Speedway, Indiana. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico, with The Hearing Lions to fit adults and children with hearing aids.
Surviving are three nieces, Debbie Van Voorhis, of Fishers, Laura (Philip Haynes) Van Voorhis, of Garrett and Valarie (Daniel) Kline, of Ashley; two great-nieces, Rachel Van Voorhis and Aida Haynes; and a great-nephew, Owen Haynes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, C. Jane Van Voorhis.
A private family service will be held at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, Indiana, in June.
Memorial donations may be directed to the “Indiana Lion’s Foundation” c/o Duane Wass 4769 Petunia Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168, with a memo to “For The Hearing Lions” or “In Memory of John Pickett.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.