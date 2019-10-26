BUTLER — Richard L. Everhart, 70, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Earl and Betty (Wilkinson) Everhart.
Rick was a 1967 graduate of Hartford City High School. He graduated from Indiana Central University in 1971, where he lettered in track and played on the football team.
He married Janet Sebert on May 6, 1972, in Butler.
Together, they moved to Columbia City after college, where he worked as a banker and she as a teacher. After several years, they moved to Butler, where Rick joined the family business working at Sebert Oil Company, from 1977 until he retired in 2017.
Rick was a very active member of Butler United Methodist Church, where he served in the men’s group, on the financial committee, on the praise team, and in the sound booth. He was also active with the church food pantry.
Rick enjoyed being outside, clearing and trimming hiking paths in the woods for family and grandkids.
His survivors include his wife of 47 years, Janet Everhart, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Renee Everhart, of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Thomas Meehan, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Merryn Everhart, Iris Meehan, Claire Everhart, Philip Meehan, Emma Meehan, Lily Everhart, Connor Meehan, and Leo Meehan; and brother, Earl Jr., (Skip) Everhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., in Butler, with Pastor Dean Blimline officiating.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Butler United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 501 W. Green St., Butler, Indiana 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.