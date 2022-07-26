Raymond W. “Red” Goe, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Auburn Village in Auburn.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Goe at the Moose Lodge in Auburn, Indiana, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.
