Darci Lewis
CHURUBUSCO — Darci Jo Lewis, age 56, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away at 7:15 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 17, 1965, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dennis and Sharon (Peterson) Puckett.
Darci attended Columbia City Joint High School and graduated with the Class of 1983.
On July 8, 2000, she married Michael Lewis in Churubusco.
During her working career Darci worked for W J Carey Construction, K&K Insurance, Whitley County Prosecutor, Warner Electric, and most recently was the Office Manager at Ruich Brothers Landscaping for more than 20 years.
Darci was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church, member of ABWA for several years, and was also a great friend to many.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Lewis, of Churubusco; children, Benjamen (Haleigh Clark) Kelly, of Fort Wayne and Emma Lewis, of Churubusco; father, Dennis (Debbie) Puckett, of Merrill, Wisconsin; brothers, Dan (Denise) Puckett and Dave (Dawn) Puckett, both of Columbia City; several aunts and uncles, including a special aunt, Tammy (Don) Howard, of Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Puckett; and infant siblings, Jamie and James Puckett.
Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 2-8 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Darci will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
Memorial contributions in memory of Darci, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to sign the online guest register or send family condolences.
