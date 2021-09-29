FORT WAYNE — Leisa Marie Elser-Patrick, 63, died tragically on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1958, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Charles and Marjorie (Parker) Elser.
Leisa grew up in Albion, Indiana, where she graduated from Central Noble High School in 1976, and then attended college at IPFW.
On Sept. 19, 1997, she was married to Luther Patrick. Luther preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2012.
Leisa worked as a Senior Personal Property Deputy for the Office of the Allen County Assessor, where she was employed for 39 years.
Leisa enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, and shopping. She loved her neighborhood walks and traveling to new places all around the world. She adored spending time with her friends and family, and she especially cherished being an aunt and great-aunt. Even though Leisa was taken too soon, she lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who loved her, and her kind and compassionate spirit will be missed by many.
Leisa is survived by her beloved companion, Chris Petrov, of Fort Wayne and Sofia, Bulgaria; siblings, Stan (Tammy) Elser, of Indianapolis, Brian (Susan) Elser, of Indianapolis and Laurie (Matt) Keister, of Albion; nieces and nephews, Simon Elser, Sarah Elser, Macey Elser, Abbey (Joel) Edinger, Logan (Hannah) Keister, Claire (Michael) Porter, Gabe Keister, David (Adriana) Elser, Ben (Christine) Elser and Asja (Brittanie) Zero; two great-nephews, Owen Porter and Charlie Porter; one great-niece, Maddison Keister; stepchildren, Danny (Lauren) Patrick, of Florida, Anita Brown, of Wabash, Gregory Patrick, of Fort Wayne and Therese Joy Burkett, of Fort Wayne; and many aunts, uncles, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; a stepson-in-law; and two step-granddaughters.
There will be a visitation from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at D.O. McComb & Sons, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3985 South US-33, Albion, IN 46701, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Memorials to honor Leisa may be made to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of the courageous battles fought by her late husband and mother.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
