AUBURN — Nondas “Nonnie” Bellamy, 89, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Ashton Creek Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Nonnie was born to Alvin and June Hardenbrook on Nov. 20, 1930.
She married the love of her life, William “Bill” Bellamy, on June 4, 1950, and they enjoyed more than 52 years together, before his passing in 2002.
Mrs. Bellamy worked at Auburn Rubber Company, White’s Westwood, Union Township Trustee and served as the interim Dekalb County Accessor, after her husband had to leave the position due to health reasons.
She spent most of her years caring for and loving her family as a homemaker, babysitter and nanny to many children. Other than her family, Nonnie’s pets were a very important part of her life. She also loved late night television and anything else that made her laugh. Nonnie was a joyful person who truly enjoyed life and was very involved in the lives of those at her church, her family and her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Bellamy; her daughter, Candace “Candi” Bellamy Awuah-Korang; her mother and father, Alvin and June Hardenbrook; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.
Survivors include brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thurlow and Gail Bellamy Hay; and many nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Timothy Ramsour officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Those who wish to remember Nonnie in a special way, may make gifts in her memory to the American Diabetes Association or Dekalb County Humane Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
