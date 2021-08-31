GIBSONTON, Fla. — Charles “Charlie” Arnold Keller Jr., age 49, of Gibsonton, Florida, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Gibsonton, Florida.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1971, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Charlie was born and raised in Indiana. He attended Prairie Heights High School. He later moved to Florida, and lived there for the past 15 years.
He always enjoyed hunting, fishing and tree trimming.
He helped his father with their tree trimming business the last 15 years. Before moving to Florida, Charlie worked as a mechanic for Ray’s Auto Service, now Ray’s Services Unlimited. He was always a hard worker.
Survivors include his parents, Joan Mast, of Angola, Indiana, and Charles (Shari) Keller Sr., of Gibsonton, Florida; two daughters, Brooke Mott and Debaraha Irwin; sons, Douglas Irwin, Aaron Irwin and Wade Irwin; grandchildren, Reef Irwin, Taylor Irwin, Sophia Irwin, Olivia Irwin and Emma Richart; sisters, Betty (Doug) Mott, Suzanne (Pete) Gunion, Jennifer Smith and Stacey Gordon; a stepbrother, David Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn “Shelly” Keller; and grandparents, Paul and Ilene Straw, Ida Pearl Go-ON and Marion Eugene Keller.
Charlie lost his life due to depression and then suicide. This has hit many families over the years. Too many families are losing their loved ones. The family asks that everyone to please educate themselves for the prevention of suicide. Please learn the signs, please help others to never have to endure the pain of suicide. Reassure your loved ones how much they are loved and needed daily.
Never give up.
Services for Charlie were held in Florida; on Aug. 25, 2021. His wishes were to be brought home and to be laid to rest next to his sister. The family would like to invite anyone to attend the graveside service for Charlie as the family says their final goodbyes.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. John Boyanowski will officiate the service.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
