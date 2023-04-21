LAGRANGE — Myrna Rae Peterman, 86, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Peterman was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, to Clifford J. and Alice A. (Koplien) Hickman.
Growing up in Waukesha, Wisconsin, she was a 1954 graduate of Waukesha High School. She continued her education at Butler University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and graduated in 1971, from IPFW.
Myrna was an avid swimmer her entire life and as an AAU swimmer, was selected as an All-American Swimmer while in high school. This led her to be able to try out for the Olympics in swimming.
On March 18, 1956, she married Mark L. Peterman in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Myrna taught at Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola, Indiana, for 15 years. She and Mark also worked at Purdue Limberlost Camp on Oliver Lake all their married life and in 1981, they purchased the camp. They ran the now, Limberlost Camp until 2006, when they closed the camp.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange, Indiana.
Surviving are her husband, Mark Peterman, of LaGrange, Indiana; her children, Ken A. (Jen) Peterman, of San Diego, California, Lynne Peterman, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Leanne Drew, of LaGrange, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Clair Hickman, of Gordon, Wisconsin, and James (Shirley) Hickman, of Longmont, Colorado.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a son, Michael L. Peterman.
A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1 p.m., until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Dana Stonebraker will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
