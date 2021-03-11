WATERLOO — River Eli Spencer, age 19, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 5, 2002. His mother and stepfather, Nakia and Carl Shroads, are of Waterloo and his father is Theodore Spencer, of Fort Wayne.
He is also survived by brothers, Aiden Lytle, of Garrett and Layne Shroads, of Waterloo; sister, Haley Ashman, of Bluffton; grandparents, Jim Leazier, of Warren, Vicky Harden, of Fort Wayne and Ron and Linda Shroads, of Waterloo; aunt and uncles, Megan and Stacey Woods, of Warren, Justin Shroads, of Waterloo, Clint and Sheila Spencer, Jeffery and Sarah Leazier and Tina and Mike Bauer; cousins, Jake, Ty, Cali, Sarah, Colman, Scarlet, Victoria, Santana, Shyan, Levi, Hazel, Sydney, Stacey III and Jodie.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Wesley Cox II; grandmother, Cindy Leazier; and aunt, Heather Leazier.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with Pastor Travis Geisel, of Dayspring Community Church officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery.
Calling is on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Per the State Mandate, masks and social distancing will be required and 50% capacity or 100 people are allowed in the facility at any one time.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.