ANGOLA — Charlotte Maloney, 84, of Lake Gage, Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 23, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Cornelius Sr., and Sophia (Appleman) Van den Handel. They preceded her in death.
She married the Rev. William E. Maloney on Sept. 18, 1959.
Charlotte retired from the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America where she had been the Bishop’s assistant. In her earlier years she had been a teacher for Elmwood Public Schools in Elmwood Park, Illinois.
She was at peace at the lake and sharing all the lake activities with family and friends. Most of all she loved spending time with family.
Surviving is her son, Edwin W. (Paul) Maloney, of Angola, Indiana. She enjoyed spending lake time with her niece, Amy (Eric) Krupp, of Toledo, Ohio; and great-nephews and niece, Andrew, Ethan, Owen and Bella Krupp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, the Rev. William E. Maloney on July 4, 2016; brother, Cornelius Van den Handel Jr.; and her sister, Uldine Petreikis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Charlotte's memory may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.