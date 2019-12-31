WAWAKA — Clayton Walter Morr, 82, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 17, 1937, to John A. and Hildegard (Christen) Morr. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1955.
Clayton and his children became so very blessed when he married Carolyn Stiffner on June 1, 1973. Clayton cherished his wife and the journey they shared.
He was co-owner of Morr Pattern Tool and Die of Kendallville and later, co-owner of Baseline Tool Company of Wawaka, with his wife.
Clayton was a member of Brimfield United Methodist Church, a 50-year member of Kendallville Masonic Lodge 276 and Fort Wayne Scottish Rite. He was also a member and past alumni of DeKalb County Boxing Club.
Clayton enjoyed fishing and hunting, spending the free time of his youth in nature. He passes this love of the outdoors on to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Clayton enjoyed good literature and storytelling. His stories etched with life lessons he learned, many times trying to pass this on to the listener, most often as a means of help or an offering of a different perspective. Clayton enjoyed woodworking, building many banks and recipe boxes. He appreciated the uniqueness of the wood specie, often matching wood characteristics to the person receiving the gift.
Clayton savored the time spent with family, whatever the stage, gardening with his wife, fishing trips to Canada, sitting in his chair at Baseline, Sunday suppers on the farm, researching and repairing the cemeteries of his ancestors with his cousins.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Morr, of Wawaka; three daughters, Christine and Ric Jordan, of Wawaka, Carol and Mike Selby, of Albion, and Jennifer and Wayne Diehm Jr., of Kendallville; a son, Joel Streich, of Rome City; nine grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Kory) Walkup, Kimberely (Marshall) Mossman, Olivia (Brady) Oberlin, Anna (Ben) Glowinski, Wayne (Brooke) Diehm III, Michael Selby, Clayton (Logan) Diehm, Tanner Streich, and Gracelynn Streich; 13 great-grandchildren, Allison, Elizabeth and Parker Walkup, Trae and AnnLarie Mossman, Cooper Leininger, Wrenn and Arleigh Oberlin, Benton, Casen and Lynnix Diehm, Teegan Diehm, and Aiden Glowinski; two sisters-in-law, Alice Stiffner, of Kendallville, and Beulah Morr, of Fort Wayne; a brother-in-law, Al Root, of Kendallville; and many beloved nieces; nephews; friends; and church family.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John L. Morr and Delbert Morr; and sisters, Jacqueline Hamlin and Darlene Root.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 1-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Burghduff, of Brimfield United Methodist Church, and Pastor Mike Albaugh, of Destiny Family of Faith, in Kendallville.
Burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City.
Casketbearers will be Wayne Diehm III, Clayton Diehm, Michael P. Selby, R. Kory Walkup, Marshall Mossman, Brady Oberlin, and Ben Glowinski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Masonic Lodge 276, or Brimfield United Methodist Church.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
