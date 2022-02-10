SHIPSHEWANA — Doreen Sue Miller, 29, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 6:12 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on April 11, 1992, in Goshen, Indiana, to Wayne Lee and Mary Etta (Bontrager) Miller.
Survivors in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Nathan (Alice) Miller, of Millersburg and Galen (Pauline) Miller, of Howe; three sisters, JoAnna (Joseph) Fry, of Shipshewana, Laura (Wilbur) Knepp, of LaGrange and Rhonda (Aaron) Wingard, of Middlebury; 12 nephews; eight nieces; and grandmother, Edna T. (Troyer) Miller, of Middlebury.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ezra E. Miller and Abraham A. and Mary Ellen (Frey) Bontrager.
Doreen was one of God's special children.
Visitation will be held all day Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the family’s residence, 3140 N. C.R. 1075W, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, also at the family’s residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen R. Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Naylor Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.