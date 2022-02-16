NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Kristen Nichole (Radabaugh) Hartmann, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Kristen was born on Nov. 7, 1979, in Angola, Indiana, and was a loved daughter, sister, wife, mom, aunt and teacher to all.
Kristen grew up in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and lived in California, and Florida, prior to her family moving to Texas in 1998, after she graduated from Angola High School.
Kristen was consistently on the dean’s list and graduated Cum Laude from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas in 2007, with a degree in Elementary Education. It was in college, where she met her future husband, Jason.
Kristen and Jason were married in 2003, and they were thrilled to welcome their daughter, Lilli, into this world in 2010. Kristen loved children, and she and Jason were approved foster parents and looked forward to growing their family.
Kristen followed her love for learning and children and dedicated her life to being a mom and her teaching career. She most recently taught second grade at Bluebonnet Elementary School in Lockhart, Texas.
Kristen loved her family roots, and looked forward to every visit back home to Indiana, and felt so proud to get to show Lilli and Jason where she was from. She loved traditions, and she and Lilli enjoyed collecting various things. The three of them really enjoyed fishing on the river near Jason’s family and had lots of fish fries and boat rides. She and Jason loved going to Wurstfest every October and even donned traditional German attire for the celebration. One of her favorite pastimes was sitting and listening to Jason sing and play the guitar. This was one of the many things she loved about Jason.
She never met a stranger, and she became quick friends with people she met and her fellow teachers. Kristen was a happy-go-lucky kind of girl who brought pure joy to the room. Her infectious laugh was contagious, and she gave hugs like no other — her niece says that her hugs somehow made you feel loved so much by her. Kristen was kind, inclusive and loved deeply.
She was one of those people who was full of random facts — she got this from her dad, Ed, and Lilli inherited this trait too! She’d remember street names and addresses and birthdates like no one else! She also loved trivia and playing board games with Lilli and Jason. Kristen loved to watch Disney movies, FRIENDS and Downton Abbey, and she was a big fan of Matthew McConaughey, with her “Alright, Alright, Alright” impersonation. If Kristen was listening to music and it wasn’t Jason singing, you can bet she was singing along to Brad Paisley.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Hartmann; daughter, Lilli Hartmann; parents, Jennifer and Edward Radabaugh; brother, James Radabaugh; sister, Carrie (Radabaugh) Morse, brother-in-law, Skip Morse; nieces, Kayley and Madelyn Radabaugh and Emerson and Lauren Morse; nephew, Alex Morse; mother and father-in-law, Marcella and Ernest Hartmann; sister-in-law, Lisa (Hartmann) Baumann (husband, Richard); and brother-in-law, Darrell Hartmann (wife, Nancy); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She will be missed beyond measure. “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4
Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas, from 1-5 p.m.
A brief memorial will be held at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National PKU Alliance — https://www.npkua.org/Forms/General-Donation and Lilli Hartmann College Fund – email LilliCollegeFundInfo@gmail.com for details to donate.
