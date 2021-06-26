FORT WAYNE — James L. “Jim” Petrie, 71, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Born in Kendallville, Indiana, Jim was the son of the late Vera Petrie.
Jim worked for International Harvester prior to a 33-year career at the Fort Wayne General Motors Plant.
He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, reading and watching IU Basketball. Jim loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He was a member of Life Church in Huntington.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ellen Petrie; sons, Jeffrey (Christine) Petrie and Chris (Valerie) Petrie; grandchildren, Brittany, Caiden and Hudson; siblings, Sharon Smith, Joyce Bell and Dave Petrie.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Gene Petrie.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at UAW2209 Hall, 5820 E. C.R. 900N, Roanoke, with calling from 5 p.m., until the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
