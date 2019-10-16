WOLCOTTVILLE — Amy Jo Bolen, 47, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Kendallville.
Amy was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 1972, to Wayde Kiser and Glema (Smallwood) Norris.
She married Granville Lee “Bud” Bolen on Aug. 15, 1988 in Teaberry, Kentucky.
She worked at Arden Corporation and Grantco Manufacturing. She was also a bankteller with Wells Fargo in Shipshewana.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandma and a talented musician.
Her survivors include her husband, Granville “Bud” Bolen, of Wolcottville; sons, Josh and Valerie Bolen, of Wolcottville, and Nathan Hochestler, of Wolcottville; three grandsons, Samuel Bolen, Sebastian Bolen, and Lukas Madge Jr., Bolen; with one grandson, Jaxson, due in November; mother, Glema and Tim Norris, of Bronson, Michigan; father, Wayde and Rosella Kiser, of Mongo; brother, Barry and Bridget Kiser, of Angola; half-sister, Rachel and Chris Thomas, of Muncie; sisters-in-law, Pam Stokes, of LaGrange, Aileena Bolen, of LaGrange, and Nichol Hochestler, of LaGrange; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; also survive.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Audrey “Annie” Handshoe (2012;) and uncle, Herman Handshoe (2008); and her mother and father-in-law, Mary Bolen (2012) and Madge Bolen (2008).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after 3 p.m., at Independent Baptist Church in South Milford, with a service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Independent Baptist Church with the Rev. David Bolen officiating.
Burial will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
