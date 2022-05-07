GARRETT — Mary R. Garrison age 50, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on Feb. 13, 1972, in Elkhart, Indiana, to William D. Parks and Sandra M. Felder.
Mary married Chris D. Garrison on Dec. 9, 2017, in Garrett, Indiana.
Mary was a pilot car driver and loved riding Harleys, having traveled through 31 states and the District of Columbia. She enjoyed her family, gardening, sunsets and sunrises and her dog Cabo. She was a member of the Jackass Club. She and Chris had a love for wolves and lighthouses.
Mary is survived by her husband, Chris D. Garrison, of Garrett, Indiana; father, William Parks, of Chicago, Illinois; children, Bradley Felder, of Shipshewana, Indiana; Michael Maynard, of White Pigeon, Michigan, Carleen Garrison, of Butler, Indiana, Dominick Garrison, of Garrett, Indiana, and Abbigale Garrison, of Garrett, Indiana; brother, Billy (Wendy) Felder, of Granger, Indiana; sister, Angela M. Felder, of Bristol, Indiana; and stepchildren, Joshua Garrison, of Columbia City and Haley Garrison, of Churubusco, Indiana.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6 p.m., with Russ Bauer officiating.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
