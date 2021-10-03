AUBURN — Angela S. Daniels, 55, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Laurels of Dekalb.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 10, 1966, to Wayne Harold Baughman and Patricia Baughman.
She graduated from North Side High School. She was an avid athlete in track and field, basketball and volleyball.
Angela had worked for Cardinal IG in Fremont.
Angela loved being a grandmother and spending time with her children. She collected angels. She was a social butterfly, never meeting a stranger. Angela was an avid bowler; she was in the Queens & Kings League at Pro Bowl.
Angela is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Phillip) Karges, of Butler; sons, Randy Daniels, of Angola, Kenny (Catrenia) Daniels, of Fremont and Matt (Morgan) Daniels, of Fremont; brothers, Craig (Lisa Gessner) Baughman, Burke Baughman Sr., and Dustin (Lisa) Baughman; sister, Thea (Steven) Bogenschutz, of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren, Ryleigh, Parker, Colin, Barrett, Kendall, and one more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, in Butler, with calling two hours prior to the service.
She will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery.
Officiating will be Pastor Lynn Hart.
Preferred memorials are to the Daniels Family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler and Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.