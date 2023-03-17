LAGRANGE — Barbara L. Ebert, 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her family, at Parkview Regional in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late James J. and Elizabeth (Folz) Liggett.
On Aug. 27, 1956, she married John F. “Jack” Ebert. Barbara and Jack raised their children in Northbrook, Illinois.
After their retirement, they moved to Sebring, Florida, until Jack’s passing in 2018. She then moved to LaGrange, where she was an active member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Barbara was also a Master Gardener, Orchidologist, avid golfer and artist.
She is survived by her children, Robin (Thomas) McCue, Wendy (Peter) Schlax, Michael (Lisa) Ebert and John C. Ebert; grandchildren, Bridgette (Michael), John, Katie, Molly (Steve), Jennifer (Phil), Nicole (Zak), Carl, Christopher and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Max, Mason, August, Clara, Lily and Jack; and siblings, Bruce (Marge) Petesch, Jennifer Fischetti, Bob (Charlene) Petesch and Jim Liggett.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maureen Reyes; and adopted father, Maurice C. Petesch.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 50 N. C.R. 100E., LaGrange, Indiana.
Calling will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Share fond memories at www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.
