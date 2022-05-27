ST. JOE — Frank D. Laub, 92, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 16, 1930, in Spencer Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, to Claude D. and Grace B. (Blaker) Laub. They preceded him in death.
He married Marilyn L. Moughler on Dec. 27, 1952, in Butler E.U.B. Church.
Surviving are: his wife, Marilyn Laub, of St. Joe, Indiana; son, Bruce Laub, of St. Joe, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Cathy Laub, of Woodburn, Indiana; six grandchildren, Elise (Adam) Stewart, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Brandon Laub, of Coronada, California, Amelia Laub, of Christchurch, New Zealand, Kate Laub, of Leo, Indiana, Denver Laub, of St. Joe, Indiana, and Casey Laub, of St. Joe, Indiana; and one great-grandson, James.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Laub; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy (Loretta) Laub, Foster Laub, Fred (Beatrice) Laub, Loren (Lucille) Laub and Roger (Dorothy) Laub; and sister and brother-in-law, LaNore (William) Ginn.
Frank was a farmer and helped his wife at Laub’s Shell Mart in Spencerville, Indiana.
He was a director of City National Bank in Butler, Indiana. He held a position on the Riverdale school board and later he became one of the first members on DeKalb Eastern school board. He was in public office for 31 years, working as a Trustee, County Council & County Commissioner.
Frank was a lifelong member of Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
He was also a member of the St. Joe Lions Club, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine of Fort Wayne and a 50-plus-year member of Concord Masonic Lodge #556 and Spencerville Eastern Star OES #386.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Services will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe, Indiana.
Pastor Lynn Hart will officiate.
Calling will be on Sunday from 2-4 p.m., at the church.
A private family graveside service and Masonic Service will be held at Alton Cemetery in St. Joe, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Coburn Corners Preschool, 6813 C.R. 64, St. Joe, IN 46785 or Spencerville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 45, Spencerville, IN 46788.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
