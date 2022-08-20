Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 10:58 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 12:49 am
