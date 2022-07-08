ANGOLA — Diana Jean Waite, 77, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
She was born on July 1, 1945, to Elwood and Eloise (Harris) Chiddister.
Diana graduated from Angola High School in 1963.
She married the love of her life on Oct. 26, 1963.
Diana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She had worked at some manufacturing companies in Angola before retiring from Indiana Marine Products, Angola, Indiana.
Diana enjoyed flowers and gardening. She also liked bird watching, doing puzzles, baking and going dancing. Diana also enjoyed sewing, and made blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa “Treenie” Furniss, of Angola, Indiana, Barb (Joe) Schmidt, of Angola, Indiana, and Christina (Herb) Howard, of Hamilton, Indiana; brother, Nyal Chiddister, of Angola, Indiana; and sisters, Janet Ickes, of Auburn, Indiana, and Mary Burlew, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Hannah (Cody) Sholl, Hailey (Jordan) Harger, MaKenna Schmidt, Emma Howard, Georgia Howard and Lathan Thomas Howard; and great-grandchild, Adeline Jean Sholl. She was also happy to know that her second great-grandchild was due shortly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas L. Waite, on Dec. 19, 2010; daughter, Deborah Jean “Deb” Waite, on Oct. 4, 2016; sisters, Nathalie and Carla; and brother, Lonnie.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Flint Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the family for the grandchildren’s education.
Condolences may be expressed online www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
