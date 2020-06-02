David Davis Jun 2, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Davis, age 89, of Wabash, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsGarrett woman charged with murderSteuben man sentenced for child porn, repeat sex offensesAlleged gun incident leads to chargesCOVID-19 case confirmed at third Noble County nursing homeLocal COVID-19 cases rises as state hits all-time testing highRV sales jump through the roofProtest in downtown Angola was peacefulLife-long educator retiresPolice charge three after CVS theft Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD122082 KD124833 KD123665 Top Jobs KD123633 KD124424 KD123823 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News DeKalb reports first infant with COVID-19 Indiana passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths Election uses vote centers for first time Hamilton woman convicted of federal fraud Butler postpones utility increase until 2021 RNC to scout other cities to host convention as North Carolina can't guarantee large-scale event U.S. Supreme Court schedules conference in followup to landmark Janus case Joe Medley: Dye restored Auburn’s dignity against Alabama
