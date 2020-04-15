Angela M. Bowling, 40, died at 1:57 a.m., on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
McDonald Funeral Homes, Wabash, Indiana, have been entrusted with arrangements.
Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 3:46 am
