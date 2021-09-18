HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Jeffrey L. Pepple, 63, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at
Eskenazi Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana, of complications from injuries received in a fire at his home on Aug. 5, 2021, in Hicksville.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1957, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of Merle and Betty (Phend) Pepple.
He was a 1976 graduate of Hicksville High School. Jeff attended Tri-State University and North Dakota State University.
He retired after 30 years as a pressman at Tribune Printing in Hicksville.
Jeff was a member of Church of the Brethren and attended Gateway Church.
He was a supporter of National Arbor Day Foundation and Pheasants Forever. Jeff was an animal lover, a trait he inherited from his mother, and is survived by three cats.
He enjoyed the outdoors and loved arrowhead hunting and mushroom hunting. He was an avid golfer and played in various leagues in the area.
Jeff played basketball in high school and college and still has records which stand at HHS.
Among his many hobbies were gardening, enjoying campfires and outdoor activities and polishing rocks for jewelry. He loved watching all sports and was a big Los Angeles Rams fan.
Jeff is survived by one son, Nicholas (Paige) Pepple, of Defiance, Ohio; one sister, Mary Ann Barth, of Auburn, Indiana; one brother, John (Marti) Pepple, of Auburn, Indiana; nephews, Michael G. (Julie) Barth, of Hicksville, Ohio, Jonathan (Lisa) Barth, of Auburn, Indiana, and Anthony Pepple, of Carmel, Indiana; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Rose Ann Pepple; nephew, Jared Pepple; and brother-in-law, Michael Barth.
Visitation for Jeff will be held at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Lost Creek Cemetery.
Memorials in Jeff’s honor may be made to Hicksville High School Athletic Department,
958 E. High St., Hicksville, OH 43526 or Defiance County Humane Society, 7169 OH 15, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www. oberlinturnbull.com.
