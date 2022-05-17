NORTH MANCHESTER — Carol Ann Moses has been reunited by death with her beloved husband Charles. They planned to join the heavenly chorus, maybe do a little fishing, and hoped there are weed-free gardens in the hereafter.
Carol, 88, of North Manchester, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. The daughter of Paul D. and Pauline K. (Smith) Butterbaugh, Carol was born March 20, 1934, in Wabash, Indiana.
Shortly after graduating from Kendallville High School in 1953, Carol married Charles W. Moses on Jan. 17, 1954. The two would be married almost 63 years before Charles’ passing on Dec. 31, 2016.
Carol was an active member of many United Methodist churches, especially in their choirs.
She sang in a barbershop quartet, was a Girl Scout leader, loved flowers, birding and being among her family and friends. We miss her sunny, chatty, busy spirit.
The memory of Carol Ann Moses will be forever cherished by her son, Andrew Charles (Darcy) Moses, of Kendallville; daughters, Wendy Caye Moses, of Durham, North Carolina, and Paula Ruth (David) Merriman, of Wabash; brothers, Dennis P. Butterbaugh, of Carmel and John Patrick (Sandy) Butterbaugh, of Fort Wayne; sister, Nancy (Roger) Thomson, of Decatur; and sister-in-law, Sarah Butterbaugh, of Centerville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Moses; parents, Paul D. and Pauline K. (Smith) Butterbaugh; brother, Michael Butterbaugh; and sister-in-law, Gloria Butterbaugh.
Services will be held at a later date.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Carol A. Moses, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 306 E. Second St., North Manchester, IN 46962.
The family of Carol Moses has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.