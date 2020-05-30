Harley Ridgway
KENDALLVILLE — Harley H. Ridgway, III, 80, of Kendallville, passed away at his home on Thursday May 28, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1940, in Evanston, IL, to Harley and Helen (Dailey) Ridgway. On December 16, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska, he married Marjorie Redding.
Harley was a veteran of the Air Force, receiving his honorable discharge in 1965. He played drums professionally, and later pursued a career as a professional photographer. Harley was especially fond of his black labs.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Ridgway of Kendallville, daughter, Sandy (Jack) Petrie of Kendallville, grandson, Ryan Petrie of Chicago, and granddaughters Jakki (Nick) Myers of New Braunfels, TX, and Cheryl (Ben) Hawkins of Nappanee, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joe Ridgway.
Private services with military honors will be held. Burial at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Contributions in Harley’s memory may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla is handling the arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
