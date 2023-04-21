WOLCOTTVILLE — Stacey P. Milleman, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on March 8, 1946, in Florida, to Leon and Frances (Armstrong) Kresler.
On Aug. 3, 2002, she married Alan Milleman.
Stacey had worked at Culligan in Kendallville and was lovingly referred to as the “Culligan Lady”.
She loved spending time at the lake and greatly enjoyed her dogs.
She was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215, Daughters of the Legion.
Surviving are her husband, Alan Milleman, of Wolcottville; a stepdaughter, Jenni (Chad) Milleman Lepley, of Hudson; and a brother, Philip (Melody) Kresler, of Attica.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Ark Animal Rescue, 0530 E. C.R. 300 S, LaGrange, IN 46761 or to Goshen Center for Cancer Care, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, IN 46526.
Young Family Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
