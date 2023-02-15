LIGONIER — William Arthur Jackson, age 70, of Ligonier, died peacefully on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born in Greensburg, Indiana, on June 18, 1952, to Norris and Martha (Park) Jackson. They preceded him in death.
From the age of 8, Arthur grew up in Rome City, Indiana, and he was a 1971 graduate of East Noble High School.
In his youth, he learned a trade that served him well, working alongside his father and brothers in his father’s painting contracting business, Norris Jackson and Sons Painting. After high school, he was employed at P.N. Hirsch and Company in Kendallville. Arthur went on to become store manager at P. N. Hirsch in Villa Grove, Illinois, and in Ligonier, Indiana, until the company closed. He last worked at Superior Sample in Ligonier and also served his community as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Arthur enjoyed bicycling, photography, movies, and music.
He is survived by his daughter, Fern Jackson, of Goshen, Indiana; brothers, Carl (Rebecca) Jackson, of Kendallville and Virgil (Kelly) Jackson, of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Mary (Dennis) Hackett, of Heiskell, Tennessee; nephews, Michael Jackson and Keith Hackett; nieces, Sondra Jackson and Susan Danielson; great-nephew, Pablo Cadirola; and great-nieces, Lily Danielson and Isabella Cadirola.
A private family graveside service and interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent in Arthur’s honor, to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
