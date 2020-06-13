Raymond Boland Jun 13, 2020 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Raymond Boland, 83, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGaff: Most new COVID-19 activity is from community spreadHow's it going? 'I had the mindset it couldn't happen to me'Driver arrested after car smashes through side of houseFormer Charger soccer standout ready to represent area againMan injured in early morning incident on S.R. 120Noble County logs 23rd death; cases up in LaGrange, DeKalbClassic car festival is onGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsHealth officer raises alarm over spike in LaGrange County COVID-19 casesButler man killed in car, ORV collision Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127014 KD127403 KD127015 Top Jobs KD127370 KD127402 KD127012 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Americana sale lifts off with airplanes Granddaughter wants wedding with no family in attendance Anyone else suffering ‘Re-entry Anxiety’? Let them risk their lives Northern Indiana is the best DeKalb County public meetings Freedom celebration parade taking place July 4 Common Council will hear on fireworks ordinance Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.