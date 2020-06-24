WATERLOO — Dennis L “Dan” Hudec, 76, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday June 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 26, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Joseph and Josephine (Andrews) Hudec, who have both passed away.
Dennis was a veteran, serving four years in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a bus driver for Greyhound Bus Lines for 34 years. He was very proud that he had driven over three million miles.
He married Cindy (Sharp) Hudec on March 16, 1982, in Norwalk, California, and she survives in Waterloo.
Also surviving is a brother, Joseph Hudec, of Kansas City, Missouri; and nieces and nephews, who knew him as someone who was very giving and was larger than life.
Per Dennis’s wishes, no services are planned.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.