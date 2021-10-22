LAGRANGE — Manasses M. Lehman Jr., 89, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 11:20 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1932, in Topeka, Indiana, to Manasses and Edna J. (Miller) Lehman.
On Feb. 7, 1952, in Topeka, he married Lydia J. Miller. She died on March 27, 2019.
Surviving are six sons, Ervin Jay (Elizabeth) Lehman, of Leesburg, Calvin Lehman, of LaGrange, Daniel (Rose Ellen) Lehman, of Topeka, Orla (Rose) Lehman, of LaGrange, Clarence (Christina) Lehman, of LaGrange and David (Crystal) Lehman, of Howe; seven daughters, Esther (Levi) Yoder, of Millersburg, Irene (Ernie) Chupp, of Nappanee, Mary Lehman, of Shipshewana, Rosetta (Mel) Fry, of LaGrange, Suella (Ervin) Miller, of LaGrange, Ida Mae (Ervin) Hochstedler, of Bourbon and Lena Hirschy, of LaGrange; 48 grandchildren; 88 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sarah (Daniel, deceased) Lehman, of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Lizzie Lehman; wife; a granddaughter; a grandson; a great-grandson; four brothers, Edward (Celesta) Lehman, John (Mary) Lehman, Ervin (Lydia Mae) Lehman and Daniel Lehman.
Manasses enjoyed being a farmer and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be all day on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the family’s residence at 2030 N. C.R. 450W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
