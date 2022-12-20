AVILLA — Lois Remke, age 92, of Avilla, returned to our Lord Jesus on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Her passing was at her home surrounded by her loving children.
Lois was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla. She enjoyed crocheting, singing and playing the organ. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her life.
Lois was a happy person whose early life was spent growing up on a farm near Avilla. Most importantly she was a dedicated wife and mother who shared her Christian ethics and love of music with her family. Two of her favorite songs were; “The Girl That I Marry” and “Till We Meet Again” because those were the first songs her husband sang to her when they were dating. He was the “Love of her life.”
Lois is survived by her loving children: James Remke (Debbie Helmig), Thomas Remke (Cindy), Ronald Remke (Kathy), Roxann Holliday (Clark), Stephen Remke (Melissa), and Bryan Remke (Carolyn). Additionally she is survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Harold Traxler. and two sisters, Thelma Buchs and Lorraine Weaver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Remke, and her parents Howard Traxler and Frances (Lemper) Traxler. She was also preceded in death by four brothers; Vincent Traxler, Omer Traxler, Richard Traxler and Jack Traxler; a sister; Eulalia Ellert; and one grandchild; Chad Thomas Holliday.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to mass. Fr. Dave Voors will officiate.
Visitation is also from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Avilla.
Contributions in Lois' memory may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Parkview Noble Hospice. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
