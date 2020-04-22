CHURUBUSCO — Eileen Pontius, 81, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the gates of heaven opened and angels ushered her home.
Born of Syrian decent, she was a daughter of Charley and Mary (Nomoura) Younis. Eileen was one of eight children raised in the Christian faith and lived her life for God until the end.
She spent her formative years in Green Center, graduating from Churubusco High School.
Eileen was married to Donald Pontius in Green Center, on Nov.r 22, 1962. Eileen and Donald moved to Churubusco where they raised their daughter Lisa.
He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1998.
Eileen blessed the lives of many, she gave much, and loved with her whole heart. She continued to live by the word of God and live to the fullest with family. Although Eileen is gone from this world she lives on through each life she blessed and left many footprints to follow in this world.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Tim) Liggett; her siblings, Isaac Younis, George (Carol) Younis, Sarah Meshberger, Diana Lawson and Barbara Ebert; three grandchildren, Alisha (Jake) Hackett, Travis (Brittney) Liggett and Lindsey Liggett; five great-grandchildren, Brodie, Hunter, Kynlee, Dominic and Vinny.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Wordie Searer; and a brother, Joseph Younis.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10 a.m.
The service will be live streamed as an event on the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Green Center United Methodist Church.
Send online notes to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
