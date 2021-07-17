LIGONIER — Katrina “Tina” L. Smith, 60, of Ligonier, Indiana, formerly of Corunna, Indiana, passed away at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in June 1961, in Auburn, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Hazel (Creager) Franks.
Tina graduated from Dekalb High School in 1979, and moved to Ligonier later that year.
On June 25, 2000, she married Richard “Dick” Smith in Cromwell, Indiana; he preceded her in death in October 2015.
Tina worked at Silgan Plastics for nearly 40 years. She enjoyed classic rock music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, especially Led Zeppelin, traveling, boating, spending time with her family and her dog. She considered her grandbabies her greatest blessings and loved being their “Nana”.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Suzanne Robbins; and brother, Dennis Franks.
Tina is lovingly remembered by her sons, Christopher (Whitney) Dixon, of Syracuse, Aaron (Gaylynn) Dixon, of Cromwell and Cody Hastings, of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Dianna Smith, of Lake Worth, Florida; eight grandchildren; one step-grandchild; brothers, Larry (Susie) Franks, of Findlay, Ohio, Huburt (Linda) Franks, of Hicksville, Ohio, Norbert (Linda) Franks, of Kendallville and Randy (Connie) Franks, of Ashley; sister, Yolanda (Steve) Lechleidner, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Glenn Robbins, of Warsaw; and numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends.
A funeral service will be held in Tina’s honor at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Pastor Sarah Tuttle will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana, next to her late husband, Dick.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online
