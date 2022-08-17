HUDSON — Margo Yvonne (Emrick) Taylor, 79, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter near Angola.
She was born on May 12, 1943, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Gilbert and Herma Dorothy (Lower) Emrick. They preceded her in death.
On Jan. 11, 1964, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, she married Thomas J. Taylor. He survives in Hudson.
Mrs. Taylor worked at Eaton Corporation, formerly King-Seeley in Kendallville, for 23 years and retired from Hudson Industries in Hudson, after five years.
She attended Mongo United Methodist Church.
Margo loved to shop. In fact, she loved it so much she could be seen daily at Walmart. She enjoyed dancing, playing Bingo, and playing Uno with her Port Ritchie, Florida, friends, where she and her husband spent the winter. Collecting Longaberger baskets was her passion.
Also surviving are a daughter, Angela (Jon) Weiss, of Angola; two sons, Chad (Teresa) Taylor, of Angola and Jason (Melissa) Taylor, of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren, Ryane Woehnker, Austin Taylor, Emily Thomas, Erinn Weiss, Delaney Taylor, Aidan Weiss, Michael Nodine, Josh (Heather) Grace, Jordan Grace, and Jeremy (Shannon) Grace; two great-grandchildren, Avery Woehnker and Perry Woehnker; and a sister, Nancy Gunter, of Fort Wayne.
She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Evan Weiss and Ian Weiss; and three sisters, Helen Smith, Betty Bry, and Catherine Shoup.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Margo’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 2 p.m., for those unable to attend.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, P.O. Box 15274, Fort Wayne, IN 46885
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
