HUDSON — Duane Alan “Odie” Gurtner, age 62, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
He was born on July 16, 1960, in Auburn, Indiana, to Donald E. and Rose Marie (Surface) Gurtner.
Duane graduated from Angola High School in 1978. He later attended Diesel Mechanic School.
He was a longtime heavy machinery mechanic at Klink Trucking, Ashley, Indiana.
Duane enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and was a sport’s junky. He enjoyed pro football, including the Tennessee Titans, and the Indianapolis Colts, liked to ride horses, and loved his dog, Cookie.
His biggest enjoyment were his children and grandchildren, Clara and Cooper.
Survivors include his children, Brigham (Jennifer) Gurtner, of Angola, Indiana, and Tiffany (Travis) Burkhart, of Angola, Indiana; father, Donald Gurtner, of Fremont, Indiana; sister-in-law, Carey Gurtner, of Fremont, Indiana; brother, Darrel (Tracy) Gurtner, of Wolcottville, Indiana; grandchildren, Clara and Cooper Burkhart; former wife, Tawnya Gurtner, of Angola, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; and several good friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Gurtner; and a brother, Dwight “Pete” Gurtner.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Evangelist Scott Saltsman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Steuben County 4-H Club or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
