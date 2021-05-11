Fred Smith
SOUTH LYON, Mich. — Fred Ashton Smith, 69, of South Lyon, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 26, 2021.
A graveside service for immediate family members took place Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Fred was born in Garrett, Indiana, to Chester and Betty Smith, on Sept. 20, 1951.
He graduated from Holland High in Holland, Michigan, in 1969. Fred attended Hope College, completed an apprenticeship for General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and graduated from Western Michigan.
He married Jacqueline Richards on July 3, 2005, in Okemos, Michigan.
Fred was an independent business owner and operated IMService for more than 25 years.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Betty Smith.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Smith; his three children, Tamara O’Nan (Steven), Tracy Sparks (Robert) and Curtis Smith (Annie); stepson, John LaFrance; stepdaughter, Michelle Stricker; brother, Jeff Smith; sisters, Dot Smith and Barb Balgoyen; and 14 grandchildren, Evan Currie, Jordan Currie, Emma O’Nan, Justin Price, Jaren Price, Samantha Sparks, Emily Schroeder, Skyler Sparks, Bradley Sparks, Storm Sparks, Lucas Smith, Ruth Smith, Drew LaFrance and Bri LaFrance; and five great-grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Frazer Cremations and Funerals, 21001 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178 or a donation in honor of Fred or Jackie may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org/donate.
