HAMILTON LAKE — Sally M. Paschal, 92, of Fort Wayne and Hamilton Lake, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
She was born in Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Hazel Hursh. Sally was raised in Auburn, Indiana, where she graduated from Auburn High School before completing her undergraduate studies at Purdue University.
Sally spent her 30 year career with Navistar in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis Engine Plant. It was during this time that she earned her Master’s Degree from Indiana University.
She retired to spend her winters in Tucson, Arizona, where she was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She loved the lake and watersports, affectionately known as “Jet Ski Grandma” to her loving grandchildren.
Sally is survived by her sons, Howard (Nancy), of Fort Wayne, Terry (Rita), of Tavares, Florida; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Ramsey; siblings, Donald Hursh, Alice Schmidt and John Hursh.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 4 p.m., with visitation beginning two hours prior at 2 p.m., at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St.
Preferred memorials in Sally’s honor may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice.
