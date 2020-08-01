AUBURN — Edward R. Brown, 93, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1926, in Bethel Township in Branch County, Michigan, to Ray and Delilah (Hulse) Brown. They have both preceded him in death.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married Elnora Geisinger on Jan. 17, 1948, in Auburn, and she passed away on Sept. 20, 2010.
Mr. Brown worked as a sheet metal repairman at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1978, after 30 years of service.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Donna and Terry Langer, of LaOtto, Terry and Sara Brown, of Wayland, Kentucky, and Gary Brown, of Wolcottville; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Thomas Brown; one brother; and five sisters.
Services will be at noon on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
