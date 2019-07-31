Sara Leland 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sara E. Leland, 33, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties 2019 Salute to Industry Noble and LaGrange Counties Memorial Day 2019 The Star Memorial Day 2019 The Herald Republican Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKendallville man dies after being shot in stomachThird generation veterinarian joins Auburn practiceRome City hosting the The Moving Wall memorial20-year mystery of unidentified body solved6 arrested on drug chargesTwo from Kendallville charged with DeKalb County burglaryNew chief deputy joins sheriff’s forceClear Lake Ski Club celebrating 60 yearsCameron Transitional Care partners with Mayo ClinicLast Food Truck Friday of 2019 will be bigger Images Videos CommentedGovernment is behaving disgracefully (1)IU to research spread of misinformation on social media (1)Trump does not deserve or warrant our support (1)Marijuana: State adding to its data set more criminal records (1)Plan Commission amends subdivision plat (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Thursday is deadline to register as candidate for town offices Jordyn Woods warns of dangers of 'entitled' internet trolls Jordyn Woods warns of dangers of 'entitled' internet trolls Jamie Lynn Spears missed 'Zoey 101' reunion as she 'fell asleep' Idris Elba: I'm the happiest I've been Cameron Boyce's death was caused by epilepsy LaGrange County non-animal results LaGrange County 4-H Fair Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Animals and Exhibitors 2019
