ORLAND — Bobby “Bob” Russell, age 75, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home.
Bob was born on March 1, 1948, in Mobile, Alabama, to Robert D. and Inez (Kelly) Russell.
He graduated from Northeastern High School, Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Bob was a career truck driver, retiring from Consolidated Freightways after working in Charlotte, North Carolina, York, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan, and Fremont, Indiana.
He enjoyed working on small engines, lawn mowers, driving his Bronco, and his dogs, Harley and Tripp.
Bob’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Emily (Landis) Russell, of Orland, Indiana; stepdaughter, Tish Covell, of Orland, Indiana; grandchildren, Erica (Nick) Yoder, Kyra (Drew) Freed and Lisa (Brodie) Freed; great-grandchildren, Lane, Kinley, Owen, Quinn and Logan; a sister, Kelly Brown, of Dover, Pennsylvania; and a niece, Serena Brown, of Dover, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Inez Russell; a sister, Patricia; and a stepson, John Allen Kaiser.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Orland Tigers Youth Football League.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.